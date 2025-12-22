'This is a good, hard-working man': Vigil held for Palm Beach restaurant manager detained by ICE

PALM BEACH, Fla. — Dozens gathered Sunday for a vigil supporting the manager of a popular Italian restaurant in Palm Beach who was recently detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

WPTV reported earlier this month that the restaurant manager, Jose Gonzalez, 53, was detained by ICE.

WATCH BELOW: Vigil held for restaurant manager detained by ICE

Vigil held for Palm Beach restaurant manager detained by ICE

On Sunday afternoon, loved ones, local leaders and church members came together, lifting their voices in prayer and calling for his release.

"Jose has shown up for Palm Beach for years, and now Palm Beach is showing up for him," said Palm Beach County commissioner Gregg Weiss.

Groups are calling for peace and safety for Gonzalez, who they say is currently being held in the Everglades at the detention facility known as "Alligator Alcatraz".

Several speakers addressed the crowd, including U.S. Rep. Lois Frankel, D-Fla., and Rev. Tim May of United Methodist Church of the Palm Beaches.

"This is a good, hard-working man that I've known for over two decades," said longtime friend Bram Majtlis. "He does not deserve this."

Loved ones say Gonzalez is a native of Mexico and has spent decades working in the Palm Beach County restaurant scene, most recently at BiCE in Palm Beach and Tacos Agave food truck.

WPTV was told that Gonzalez had a five-year U.S. work permit tied to an asylum case and had a valid driver's license.

"There is no reason for this inhumanity," Majtlis said.

Some say recent ICE raids are taking an emotional toll on many families, especially before the holidays.

"Horrifying. We are losing our feeling of community. People are scared," said Leta Austin Foster, who attended the vigil.

WPTV reached out to the Department of Homeland Security, asking for clarification on Gonzalez's status and is working to get a response.

In the meantime, organizers are urging people to contact lawmakers and advocate for his release.

"I hope that the end result will be that Mr. Jose and almost everyone at 'Alligator Alcatraz' and other inhumane prisons is set free," said Foster.