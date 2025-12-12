Family seeks answers after longtime West Palm Beach resident detained by immigration officials

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The family of José Gonzalez, a longtime West Palm Beach resident originally from Mexico, says they are still trying to understand why he was taken into custody this week despite having what they describe as legal status in the United States.

According to his brother, Gonzalez and his nephew were on their way to the family’s taco food truck in West Palm Beach when they were detained.

WATCH: Food truck owner detained despite legal work permit, family says

Food truck owner detained by immigration officials

At Tacos Agave, regulars said they were shocked to find the popular food truck closed after learning of Gonzalez’s arrest.

“We come here all the time,” one customer said.

“It’s a huge bummer and I can’t believe they took these guys. It’s messed up,” said Brett Walker, a frequent customer. “It’s messed up. It’s obviously not fair, uncalled for, there’s no reason for this. Obviously he’s just working hard making a living like the rest of us.”

Gonzalez is the latest person detained in recent immigration sweeps across Palm Beach County. His brother Javier, who declined to appear on camera for fear of jeopardizing the case, said Gonzalez had been in the country for more than 30 years.

He said Gonzalez had a five-year work permit tied to an asylum case, a valid driver’s license, and worked at the well-known BiCE Italian restaurant in West Palm Beach.

Gonzalez also owns Tacos Agave.

The family says Gonzalez was driving to the food truck to drop off inventory with his nephew when they were stopped near Belvedere Road and detained.

“My biggest concern is the way in which people are being stopped because in a lot of cases there’s no real probable cause or basis,” said attorney Richard Hujber.

Lake Worth Beach How immigration advocates are drawing attention to recent arrests in community Jamie Ostroff

Hujber, who has previously worked with the family but is not representing them in this case, said arrests like these are becoming more common.

“The policy was supposed to be the worst of the worst but there’s all this collateral damage of people that don’t really have a criminal record — they’re not in any way a danger — but yet they’re being detained,” Hujber said.

A spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security said the agency is looking into inquiries about Gonzalez’s arrest. We are still waiting for clarification on his immigration status, and the reason for his continued detention.

ICE has not yet responded to requests for comment.

This week, WPTV investigative reporter Jamie Ostroff reported that more than 3,500 immigration-related arrests have taken place in Florida since Aug. 1.

“They’re not using any discretion or case-by-case analysis of the others they’re picking up while they’re doing this and the humanitarian side of this is out the window,” Hujber said.

A rep for BiCE, where Gonzalez worked, said the company was not willing to comment out of respect for Gonzalez and his family.

