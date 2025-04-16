Officials rule fire at Jack The Bike Man's warehouse in February '100% accidental'

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Investigators on Wednesday released the cause of a catastrophic fire that ripped through a popular West Palm Beach nonprofit's warehouse two months ago.

The February fire tore through Jack the Bike Man's warehouse located in the 400 block of Claremore Drive. The structure was built in 1925.

Warehouse fire started in electrical control panel, police say

According to fire officials, the blaze was "100% accidental." They once again said it likely started from a faulty electrical panel.

They said it likely started on the rear wall of the warehouse's first floor, spreading slowly to the attic, where it began to burn more freely.

Investigators believe the fire started the previous night on Feb. 18 at about 8 p.m., and then slowly spread until it reached the attic. Fire crews responded at about 4:45 a.m. on Feb. 19.

WPTV Operators of the Jack the Bike Man nonprofit reunited with West Palm Beach Fire Rescue crews on April 16, 2025, after a fire severely damaged the organization's warehouse.

West Palm Beach Fire Chief Diana Matty said crews were at the site for 33 hours.

She also said they had to "go deeper into their playbook" based on the circumstances on the scene.

Matty said fire crews dug rocks from under nearby train tracks so that they could put the hose under the tracks and Brightline and other trains could continue to operate. They also adjusted water pressure in West Palm Beach so that residents nearby wouldn't be impacted.

On Wednesday, the executive director of the nonprofit, Alejandro Hernandez, thanked the crews that responded that day.

"Today is about gratitude," Hernandez said.

He also thanked his staff and volunteers for helping in the weeks after the chaotic fire.

Hernandez said the warehouse was for sale at the time of the fire, causing a loss of about $500,000. Their focus is now on fundraising to bridge the funding gap following the devastating loss.

The longtime nonprofit provides bicycles to children and others in need.