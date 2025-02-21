Fire at Jack the Bike Man warehouse started inside electrical control panel, police say

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Investigators released new details Friday on what caused a large fire at a warehouse owned by a longtime West Palm Beach nonprofit that provides free bicycles to children.

The fire occurred early Wednesday morning at a century-old warehouse, located at 400 Claremore Drive, owned by Jack the Bike Man, Inc.

Fire guts warehouse owned by Jack the Bike Man nonprofit

Police said in a statement that the fire started in an electrical control panel inside the building on the south wall.

"The fire extended up the south wall, igniting the Dade County pine in the ceiling," police said.

Agencies that took part in the investigation this week included the West Palm Beach police and fire departments along with the Florida State Fire Marshal's office.

Alejandro Hernandez, the executive director of the Jack the Bike Man nonprofit, said this week "we just gotta continue to move forward."

Hernandez said the nonprofit was trying to raise money by selling the 100-year-old warehouse to continue its mission, which was started 20 years ago by the late Jack "The Bike Man" Hairston.