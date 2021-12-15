Parents of 4-year-old boy injured in hit-and-run crash ask driver to come forward

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The father and mother of a 4-year-old boy who was critically injured Sunday night in a hit-and-run crash in downtown West Palm Beach made a passionate plea Wednesday.

The child's parents, Joshua and Haley, asked the driver who hit their son to come forward.

The family, who reside in northern Palm Beach County, said their son suffered life-altering injuries from the crash.

Police said Tuesday that the boy, whose name has not been released, remains hospitalized after two surgeries Monday.

Investigators said the child was with his father and three other children, attempting to cross the eastbound lanes of Okeechobee Boulevard near Rosemary Avenue when he was hit by an unidentified driver.

West Palm Beach Traffic Homicide Investigator James Ingrassia said Wednesday that they don't know if the driver had a yellow light or it had just turned red.

Police spokesman Mike Jachles said they continue to look for the driver of a light-colored four-door sedan that left the scene.

Jachles said Tuesday they believe the car is either white, gray or silver.

