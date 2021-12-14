Boy, 4, injured in West Palm Beach hit-and-run crash remains in critical condition

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A young boy injured in a hit-and-run crash Sunday night in downtown West Palm Beach remains in critical condition following two surgeries Monday afternoon, according to police.

Investigators said the 4-year-old boy was with his father and three other children, attempting to cross the eastbound lanes of Okeechobee Boulevard near Rosemary Avenue when he was hit by an unidentified driver.

West Palm Beach police spokesman Mike Jachles said they continue to look for the driver of a light-colored four-door sedan that left the scene.

Jachles said Tuesday they believe the car is either white, gray or silver.

The parents of the injured child, whose name has not been released, continue to be at the boy's side at the hospital.

Jachles said the family lives in northern Palm Beach County.

"If you're the driver of that vehicle, do the right thing. What if this was your family member or your child or your sibling?" Jachles said.

Anyone who can help in the case is encouraged to call Traffic Homicide Investigator James Ingrassia at 561-822-1627 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-458-8477.

Monday night hit-and-run crash in West Palm Beach

Officials said there was a separate hit-and-run crash that occurred Monday night at Australian Avenue near 13th Street.

The victim, Raymond Alexander, 61, was injured during that hit-and-run just after 8 p.m. and suffered lower-body injuries to his extremities.

"When police officers and West Palm Beach Fire Rescue arrived on scene, they found the man," Jachles said. "He had tried to pull himself using his arms to the side to the curb because he was in traffic."

Raymond was taken to St. Mary's Medical Center where he had surgery.

Police said they currently do not have a description of Monday's hit-and-run crash.

Anyone who can help in Monday's case is encouraged to call Traffic Homicide Investigator Daniel Dillard at 561-215-0498.