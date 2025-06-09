Mother charged with neglect after 4-year-old nearly drowns in pool in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A mother has been charged with child neglect after police responded to a near-drowning in the 4100 block of North Haverhill Drive in West Palm Beach.

On Friday, just after 5 p.m., the West Palm Beach Police Department (WPBPD) responded to a call about a possible drowning, where a 4-year-old was recovered from the bottom of a pool. First responders attended to the child, who was then transported to a local hospital.

The 4-year-old is now recovering.

However, police say the child's mother, Nytearia Thomas, 27, was arrested and charged with child neglect, after witnesses claimed she was not actively supervising the child.

On Saturday, a 2-year-old died after drowning in a pool in Boynton Beach. With more kids out of school and with access to pools right now, WPBPD issued these water safety tips:

