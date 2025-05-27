Dive into safety with these essential swimming tips for a fun summer

LAKE WORTH, Fla. — As summer approaches, families across the community are gearing up for a season filled with sun-soaked days at the pool and beach outings with loved ones.

However, before plunging into water activities, local experts emphasize the importance of swimming safety to ensure a fun and accident-free experience.

According to representatives from the YMCA of the Palm Beaches and Palm Beach State College, several key tips can help keep swimmers safe this summer.

1. Adult supervision is crucial during any water gathering. Designating a responsible adult to oversee children and inexperienced swimmers can significantly reduce the risk of accidents.

2. Accessible rescue equipment should always be on hand, particularly at public pools and beaches. The YMCA offers community demonstrations on using rescue tools effectively, contributing to enhanced preparedness in the event of an emergency

3. Water conditions should also be assessed before entering any swimming area. Swimmers are urged to check for lifeguards, water clarity and weather conditions to ensure a safe environment.

For those looking to improve their skills or learn water safety, the YMCA of the Palm Beaches provides a variety of swimming lessons for all ages, including an adaptive swimming program for individuals with special needs at the Lake Worth Aquatics Center.

As part of an ongoing commitment to community health and safety, the YMCA encourages everyone to prioritize these tips as they look forward to a joyful summer season filled with memories in the water.

