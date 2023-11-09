Man shot and killed ex-girlfriend in Boynton Beach after she refused to get back with him

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A man accused of shooting and killing a woman in Boynton Beach appeared before a judge Thursday morning.

Boynton Beach police said Robens Cesar, 41, shot and killed Fridelène Daniel, 34, on Wednesday in her apartment complex located on the 600 block of Meadows Circle at around 9 a.m.

Police arrived at the scene and found the woman dead, lying in the road with multiple gun shot wounds. Officers said they arrested Robens shortly thereafter at a home on the 100 block of Northwest 14th Avenue in Boynton Beach.

Boynton Beach Suspect in custody after woman shot dead at Boynton Beach apartment complex Matt Papaycik

According to the arrest report, Cesar told detectives he and Daniels recently broke up and he had been trying to convince her to get back in a relationship with him. Cesar told detectives he could not stand to see her with another man.

Daniels called Boynton Beach Police Department to report that Cesar was following and harassing her about 45 minutes before the shooting, according to the police report.

Robens faces a first-degree murder charge. He is being held in Palm Beach County Jail without bond.