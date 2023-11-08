1 dead in shooting at Boynton Beach apartment complex, located near 3 schools

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Boynton Beach police said one person is dead following a shooting at an apartment complex near several schools on Wednesday.

A police department spokesperson said officers responded to the 600 block of Meadows Circle at approximately 9 a.m.

One person is dead, but no other information has been released.

The apartment complex is located right next to Freedom Shores Elementary School and just blocks away from Santaluces Community High School and Royal Palm School.

However, none of those schools are currently on lockdown, according to the School District of Palm Beach County, and none of the schools were involved in the incident.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.