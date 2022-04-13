Fatal shooting investigated in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — One person was killed in a shooting Wednesday morning in West Palm Beach.

Police said the shooting occurred just before 10 a.m. in the 1300 block of Eighth Street.

Chopper 5 flew over the area and spotted a heavy police presence with crime tape and multiple officers at the scene.

WPTV/Chopper 5 Chopper 5 flies over the scene of a deadly shooting in West Palm Beach on April 13, 2022.

Investigators said the gunman fled the location in a car after the shooting. However, the police have not given a description of the vehicle.

The name of the victim has not been released.

No others details were immediately available.

The city of West Palm Beach has experienced multiple homicides this month, including three killings within the span of 12 hours, and the deadly shooting of a 1-year-old boy last week.

Stay with WPTV.com and NewsChannel 5 for more details.