1-year-old child dies after shooting in West Palm Beach

Kaleb Watson shot in chest Thursday evening, family member says
Posted at 12:57 PM, Apr 08, 2022
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A 1-year-old boy has tragically passed away after he was shot in the chest Thursday evening in West Palm Beach, a family member confirmed to WPTV.

The child's aunt identified the boy Friday as Kaleb Watson.

A West Palm Beach Police Department spokesman initially reported the child was 4 months old. However, the victim's aunt clarified to WPTV on Friday he's actually 1.

Police said Watson, along with a man and woman, were sitting in a vehicle around 6 p.m. Thursday in an alleyway south of 4th Street and west of Douglass Avenue when at least one shooter approached the car and opened fire.

Watson was struck in the chest, his aunt said.

The woman was grazed by a bullet and taken to the hospital, where police said she's in stable condition. The man in the car was not hurt.

The gunman fled the scene and has not been captured.

A police department spokesman said the shooting does not appear to be random. No other details about a possible motive have been released.

If you have any information that can help investigators, call the West Palm Beach Police Department or Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at 1-800-458-TIPS.

