3 homicides in 12 hours in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Three homicides within the span of 12 hours for the city of West Palm Beach this weekend, and right now detectives need your help in solving them.

Two men were shot to death while another man was found dead inside a dumpster

At the Southridge Senior Community is a dumpster where the body of a 49-year-old man was found. Police said a resident went to take out their trash Sunday morning and made the disturbing discovery.

That community is on edge Monday after becoming the focus of an intense investigation.

"I cannot sleep because I'm so nervous now," said resident Theresa Meneses.

Meneses has called this place home for the past 13 years, but lately she said she's lost her sense of security.

"I don’t feel safe here," Meneses said.

And shes not the only one concerned.

"Here no security, no camera, nothing. We are alone," said resident Yoloanda Rodriguez.

Residents said there's been an increase in crime lately and that lack of security and lighting is to blame.

"The back, it’s so dark no light at the night time. Everybody pass by and you don’t know who it is," Meneses said.

However, West Palm Beach police said within the past six months, incidents have been relatively low.

"In about a one-third-mile radius from where we are standing, there were three crimes of note. Two criminal mischiefs and one burglary," said public information officer Mike Jachles.

As far as the lights, WPTV reached out the housing authority for comment and is waiting to hear back

Detectiives are also trying to piece together the two other cases from Saturday night. Both were shootings. One of the victims was a 26-year-old man who was found dead inside an apartment complex on Haverhill Road.

The other shooting occurred along Carrbean Boulevard.

If you have any information that can help police, call Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at 1-800-458-TIPS.