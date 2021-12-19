Driver in West Palm Beach hit-and-run not at fault for the crash, police say

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — West Palm Beach Police Crash Investigators say the driver who struck a 4-year-old boy on Okeechobee Boulevard last Sunday does not appear to be at fault for the crash.

Investigators have reviewed footage from several cameras in the area and determined that the child darted away from his family and into the path of the vehicle as it was approaching the intersection under a yellow traffic signal.

"We would still like the driver to come forward. Our crash investigators are still aggressively working this case," said West Palm Beach Police Public Information Officer Mike Jachles. "So if you're the driver and are seeing this, don't come forward for us, come forward for the family."

The child is no longer in critical condition, but still requires around the clock care.

"There is some progress being made with his condition," said Jachles. "He sustained life-altering injuries and certainly will have a long road to recovery ahead."

WPTV Skid marks are visible in the crosswalk of Okeechobee Boulevard at Rosemary Avenue, where a child was injured in a hit-and-run crash Dec. 12, 2021, in downtown West Palm Beach, Fla.

The child's parents held a news conference on Wednesday to plead for the driver involved in the crash to identify themselves.

"I am begging you to please come forward and show some mercy towards this little boy and for us, his family, by coming forward," the boy's mother said.

