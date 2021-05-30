City of West Palm Beach expands water distribution sites

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Water distribution continued for the second day in West Palm Beach. This time Coleman Park on 21st Street has a site.

The Coleman Park setup began giving out water around 10 a.m. Sunday. This site had a steady flow of people showing up.

"It's excellent, very good concern for the people," Maryland Johnson said.

Eventually, the site ran out of water. But, within ten minutes a truck was pulling up with pallets filled with water. Crew members got right to work offloading water.

Latisha Myrick says she appreciates what the city is doing but she's very disappointed in the lack of communication from the city.

"It's not just about the vulnerable populations it's about we're in the time of a pandemic and you don't know what you could be exposing people to," she said.

Getting water to hand out has been difficult for the City of West Palm Beach. Emergency contracts went unfilled because of the Memorial Day weekend.

Assistant Fire Chief Brent Bloomfield says he's reached out to Walmart, Restaurant Dept to Costco to buy water.

"Basically, I started Friday night working on this. Yesterday all day all I did was buy water. I bought about $15,000 worth of water yesterday and we're probably closing in on $15,000 today," he said.

The second site is Phipps Park off Dixie Highway. Crew members saw a steady flow of people showing up for water.

"I think it's a terrific idea and I'm very proud of them for doing it," Denise Budnitz said.

So, when will this all end? Chief Bloomfield says Tuesday or Wednesday depending on what the city gets back from the lab. If they get good numbers, they'll discontinue the water distribution sites.