Building safety groups meet in West Palm Beach following Surfside condo collapse

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Multiple building safety organizations are meeting Tuesday in West Palm Beach following the deadly Surfside condominium collapse that killed 98 people this summer.

The panel is expected to focus on how communities monitor the safety of existing buildings, what guidance exists for building owners and how future catastrophic events can be avoided.

Representatives from an array of backgrounds will join the discussions including experts from code enforcement, building, construction, design and real estate.

Participants said they will not be looking into the cause of the Surfside building collapse but instead focusing on such things as frequency of inspections, structural safety, maintenance and building codes.

The organizations said they hope Tuesday's discussion will establish dialogue among the building safety community and develop information that can inform policymakers.

Members of the American Society of Civil Engineers, Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety, National Institute of Standards and Technology, Structural Engineering Institute and the University of Florida plan to participate in the forum.

The cause of the Surfside condo collapse remains a pressing question and may not be revealed until years from now, experts say.

Following the tragedy, the National Institute for Standards and Technology announced they will open a full investigation into the cause.

NIST Director James Olthoff said in June that it may take "possibly a couple of years" before they determine why the Champlain Towers South building suddenly fell.

A Florida judge said in July that victims and families who suffered losses in the Surfside tragedy will receive a minimum of $150 million in compensation initially.