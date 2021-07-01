Federal team to investigate Surfside building collapse

SURFSIDE, Fla. — The sad news comes each day and the pain deepens each time you hear it.

At an evening news briefing, officials updated the growing list of confirmed victims in Surfside. Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine-Cava said, “Eighteen fatalities. It is also with great sorrow, real pain, that I have to share with you that two of these were children, aged 4 and 10.”

Amid enormous loss, the ever-growing question— how could this happen? A federal team, the National Institute for Standards and Technology, or NIST, will open a full investigation.

“It will take time, possibly a couple of years, but we will not stop until we have determined the likely cause of this tragedy,” said NIST Director James Olthoff.

NIST was at the World Trade Center after 9-11. They will look at everything, including local reports detailing structural problems at the condo.

“In any building collapse, we would want to understand how the building was designed, how it was constructed modified, and maintained," Judith Mistrani-Reiser, a NIST expert, said of the work ahead. "From the site, we will be interested in samples of the building materials and the local soil conditions.“

So many questions and the hunt for answers is only beginning.

