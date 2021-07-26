Last missing person identified in Surfside condo collapse, officials say

SURFSIDE, Fla. — Officials in Miami-Dade County said Monday the last remaining missing person has been accounted for and identified in the Surfside condominium tragedy.

Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said all 98 families have been notified regarding the deaths of their loved ones. A total of 242 people are accounted for, the mayor said.

Levine Cava said 97 victims were recovered at the site and the other victim died at a local hospital.

"Although we have identified all of the victims that were reported missing, the Miami-Dade Police Department continues the ongoing search and recovery effort on the evidentiary pile to ensure that all identifiable human remains are recovered," Levine Cava said.

Despite the tragic events, the mayor applauded the efforts of recovery teams to bring closure to families.

"Our community and the world are deeply grateful to the first responders, especially the men and women of the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department, Miami-Dade Police Department and all the local fire departments, who were an integral part of this operation and also our national and international partners," Levine Cava said.

Firefighters declared Friday the end of their search for bodies at the site.

Forensic scientists are still at work, including examining the debris at the warehouse.

"This tragedy at Surfside will be something that lives with all of us forever," Levine Cava said.

