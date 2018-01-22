Brightline passengers react to recent train deaths

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - -

This weekend marked an end to Brightline's first week of service. In that time three people have been hit by the high-speed train. Two people were killed and one person was injured after police said they tried to beat the train.

Some passengers at the station, Sunday told WPTV their ride was fast and smooth.

They also said people shouldn't try and beat the high speed train.

"It's 32 minutes and it's unbelievable," one passenger said.

Some people riding the Brightline train, Sunday were impressed with their experience.

"I really liked it," a commuter said. I'm definitely going to use it again next weekend."

They're aware of the three incidents surrounding the high-speed train, but they told WPTV the train is fast.

It travels at 79 miles per hour and they say people shouldn't try to beat it.

"I mean don't jump in front of the tracks, why would you jump in front of the tracks? Then you're going to get hit."

"When you hear the train or see the train coming. Don't try to beat the train, don't try to run with the train."

Brightline officials had a press conference on Friday, addressing safety concerns. They said right now they are focusing on educating the public. They said they've spent million on upgrading rail crossings for safety, but they said they plan to do more.

"It happens and I think as it progresses there will be less incidents."

Right now the train is traveling between West Palm Beach and Fort Lauderdale. Eventually service will expand to Miami and Orlando.