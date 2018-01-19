Brightline holding news conference to address safety after 4 people killed by trains

BOCA RATON, Fla. -

Officials with Brightline will hold a Friday news conference at 10 a.m. to address recent safety concerns following multiple deaths from the high-speed trains.

Other South Florida transportation and other officials are expected to attend the conference, which will be held at the Florida East Coast Railway station located at 747 South Dixie Hwy. in Boca Raton.

Brightline said they want to bring awareness and enhance education about rail safety.

The Associated Press reported that Brightline trains have resulted in fourth deaths since the high-speed passenger service began conducting test runs early last year.

A 32-year-old woman was killed Jan. 12 by a train and a 51-year-old man on a bicycle was killed Wednesday. Both deaths occurred in Boynton Beach.

Brightline said in a written statement Friday morning they are "committed to equipping the general public with the knowledge necessary to stay safe around not just Brightline tracks, but all train tracks."

U.S. Rep. Brian Mast called for Brightline trains to stop running until what he called "massive safety flaws" were resolved.

U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson sent a letter to U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao Wednesday asking her to investigate the fatalities and what's being done to address safety concerns.

Boynton Beach Commissioner Joe Casello also called for Brightline to stop service altogether until safety is improved.