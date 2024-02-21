1 person injured in shooting at West Palm Beach apartment complex

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — One person was hurt following a shooting Wednesday at a West Palm Beach apartment complex.

Video from the scene showed multiple police vehicles at the Lake Mangonia apartments located at 2100 N. Australian Avenue.

The condition of the victim has not been released. It's unclear what prompted the shooting.

Just after 1 p.m., a WPTV news crew spotted officers dressed in SWAT-style gear with rifled weapons entering the complex.

No other details were immediately available.

Police said an execution-style shooting took place at the same apartment complex the first week of January.

Residents told WPTV at the time of that shooting that they had concerns about their safety.