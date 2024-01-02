Man fatally shot execution-style at West Palm Beach apartment complex

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Police in West Palm Beach investigated two fatal shootings Tuesday that resulted in the deaths of two men.

Both cases were reported within hours of each other and were just miles apart.

One of the shootings occurred at the Lake Mangonia Apartments, located along North Australian Avenue.

Investigators with the West Palm Beach Police Department said that Damien Davis, 34, was shot and killed execution-style in the front parking lot area of the complex, which is next door to Roosevelt Middle School.

Police said the victim's body was found in the passenger's side of a vehicle.

WPTV Nadia McKay, a resident of the Lake Mangonia Apartments, shares her concerns about crime in the area.

A resident of the complex said they are tired of the violence in the area. Police said they've heard the complaints before and it's on their radar.

"I've been here 14 years I'm tired. I have nothing else to lose," Nadia McKay, a resident of the Lake Mangonia Apartments. "I don't want to live here anymore. I don't feel safe."

"This apartment complex is not foreign to West Palm Beach Police Department. Residents have voiced concerns," West Palm Beach police spokesman Mike Jachles said. "There have been concerns at neighborhood meetings, and our agency is committed to reducing crime and ensuring safety."

Second Fatal Shooting

A second fatal shooting was investigated at Ninth Street and Tamarind Avenue.

West Palm Beach investigators said a man was found shot and killed in an apartment at about 9 a.m. Investigators were told he was a caretaker.

Police said they're waiting to identify family members until they release the victim's name.

There have been no arrests made in either shooting.