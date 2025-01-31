PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — We’re hearing from people near Woodlands Middle School who said it’s time for change after a deadly crash with a semi and two 8th graders who were on their bikes.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said a 13-year-old boy died and 12-year-old boy is recovering in the hospital.

Families tell WPTV reporter Joel Lopez they want to see more safety measures

Families who live near Woodlands Middle School push for safety after deadly crash

WPTV reporter Joel Lopez looked through the incident report and found that the two students were both riding their bikes near Woodlands Middle School and crashed into each other, causing them to fall onto the road.

According to the report, at that same time, a semi-truck drove through the area, hitting both boys.

PBSO said neither boys were wearing helmets.

Lopez spoke with the mother of the boy who died on the phone who said she was not ready to speak about her son.

He also got in touch with the father of the boy that survived the crash who said his son was still in the hospital as of Friday afternoon.

Out of respect to the other family, he declined an interview but told Lopez that his son's left leg was injured in the crash.

WPTV on the scene of the accident on Lyons Road

2 kids hit by possible semi near Woodlands Middle School in Palm Beach County

“Can you imagine how that family is? Both families?” said Gilsa Hernandez.

She's the grandmother of two students at Discovery Key Elementary school, who are zoned to attend Woodlands Middle School.

She said she heard the news and ran out of the house to look for her grandsons, worried they were hurt.

"They need to find more measures to keep the kids safe, because they're the ones at risk," said Hernandez.

PBSO said the driver did not contribute to the cause of the crash and stayed at the scene and was cooperative.

WPTV received a statement from Sims Crane, the company of the truck driver from the incident:

"On Thursday afternoon, one of our trucks was transiting north along Lyons Road near Woodlands Middle School in Lake Worth. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that two students were riding bicycles along the eastern shoulder of the road when they collided with each other, causing them both to fall into the road under the truck, and were subsequently struck by the rear tires. According to law enforcement, our driver was obeying all traffic laws at the time. Our driver is absolutely devastated by the tragic outcome, as is our entire team. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families during this unimaginably difficult time, and with our driver who was involved in this horrific accident."

-Amy Connor, Sims Crane spokeswoman

"It’s concerning, they really need to do something better with the traffic and to really protect the kids better," said Patricia Weaver.

She lives across the street from where the crash happened.

She's calling for more protection, describing Lyons Road as a clash of students and cars with Discovery Key Elementary, Woodlands Middle School and Joaquín García High School all within two miles of each other.

“What do you think would be a solution here?” asked Lopez.

"I think some sort of division," said Weaver.

A division she said in the form of a physical barrier to separate students from oncoming traffic.

"Not just the traffic coming up and down Lyons, but the cars that are sitting out there waiting for their children to pick them up," said Weaver.

WPTV’s Zitlali Solache spoke with neighbors who live across from the crash site

1 student dead, 1 hospitalized after being struck by semi near Woodlands Middle School

While covering the story, WPTV did see crossing guards and law enforcement officers and their patrol cars around the school during dismissal.

Woodlands Middle School Principal Jenifer Kuras sent a letter to parents saying that a grief counselors and psychologists were available on campus for students and staff as emotional support.

She asked parents to monitor their child's behavior and look for any signs of distress related to the incident.

Parents can dial 2-1-1 to reach the 211 Helpline for Palm Beach and Treasure Coast.

211 is a confidential, community, and crisis hotline service providing immediate guidance and support at no-cost according to Kuras.

If you'd like to help the family of the student that died, two donation pages have been created here and here.