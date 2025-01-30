PBSO: 2 kids hit by vehicle near Woodlands Middle School in Lake Worth

LAKE WORTH, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office confirmed that two kids have been hit by a vehicle near Woodlands Middle School in Lake Worth.

PBSO is responding to the scene, and says a vehicle has been located. The sheriff's office says the vehicle that hit the kids was possibly a semi truck.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue says Lyons Road is closed in both directions between Woodlands Middle School and Dr. Joaquín García High School.

Lyons Road closed in both directions between Woodlands Middle School and Garcia High School. Consider alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/nPKMrovz7e — PBC Fire Rescue (@PBCFR) January 30, 2025

This is a developing story. Stay with WPTV.com for updates.