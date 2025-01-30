Watch Now
PBSO: 2 kids hit by vehicle near Woodlands Middle School in Lake Worth

Lyons Road currently closed in both directions between Woodlands Middle School and Dr. Joaquín García High School
LAKE WORTH, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office confirmed that two kids have been hit by a vehicle near Woodlands Middle School in Lake Worth.

PBSO is responding to the scene, and says a vehicle has been located. The sheriff's office says the vehicle that hit the kids was possibly a semi truck.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue says Lyons Road is closed in both directions between Woodlands Middle School and Dr. Joaquín García High School.

This is a developing story. Stay with WPTV.com for updates.

