Benefit concert in Wellington seeks to raise $30K for families of 3 Palm Beach County fallen deputies

WELLINGTON, Fla. — An event will be held in Wellington this weekend to benefit the families of three Palm Beach County fallen deputies killed last year.

The sold-out benefit concert will be held on Saturday, Feb. 22 from 7-10 p.m. at the VillageWalk clubhouse.

Organizers said the families of Cpl. Luis Paez, Deputy Ignacio "Dan" Diaz and Deputy Ralph "Butch" Waller will receive 100% of the proceeds.

"Benefit coordinators hope to raise $30,000 for the families of the fallen deputies," Susan Boothe, the concert committee co-chair, said in a statement.

The event is scheduled to feature vocalists Chris Stanback and Katie Moran Tyre.

Additional funds will be raise through raffles and a silent auction.

Motorcycle officers who worked with the fallen deputies will be lined up at the entrance to the benefit concert.

The deputies were hit and killed by a driver along Southern Boulevard on Nov. 21.

The Florida Highway Patrol released a report on Friday that said the driver was traveling about 10 mph over the speed limit when she swerved to avoid hitting another vehicle that had "suddenly slowed" directly in front of her.