Trauma kits distributed to Palm Beach County synagogues ahead of Jewish holidays

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Ahead of the upcoming Jewish holidays this month, a local group is increasing security to protect worshippers.

For the first time, the Jewish Federation of Palm Beach County will distribute trauma kits to 31 local synagogues.

In the event of a tragedy, these supplies will help those at the scene to treat life-threatening injuries until first responders arrive.

The trauma kits contain medical essentials such as bandages, gloves and tourniquets.

Rosh Hashanah begins Monday at sundown followed by Yom Kippur later this month.

All of this comes amid a rise in antisemitism in America, prompting Jewish groups in Florida to spend thousands on security.

The Anti-Defamation League reported earlier this year that Florida is now also home to the fourth most antisemitic incidents in the United States.

