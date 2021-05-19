Antisemitic incidents remain at high levels, according to Anti-Defamation League report

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A new report released in April by the Anti-Defamation League shows that antisemitism continues to be a problem across the U.S. with more than 2,000 reports of a variety of incidents in 2020.

Data showed there was a 4 percent decline of these incidents after an all-time high was reported in 2019.

However, the ADL said last year was still the third-highest report of assaults, harassment and vandalism toward American Jews since the ADL began tracking data in 1979.

This included a total of 2,024 antisemitic incidents across the U.S.

Perhaps one of the most concerning stats the ADL cited was 1,242 cases of harassment against Jews, an increase of 10 percent from 2019.

Anti-Defamation League The Anti-Defamation's HEAT (Hate, Extremism, Antisemitism, Terrorism) map shows South Florida has the majority of reported incidents.

Due to lockdowns from the pandemic last year, there were occurrences of antisemitism against Jews via "Zoombombing" that occurred during live virtual meetings. Of the 196 documented incidents, 114 targeted Jewish schools and synagogues, according to the ADL.

The report found there were 751 vandalism incidents where property was damaged in a manner that "harmed or intimidated Jews." Acts of antisemitic vandalism decreased 18 percent from 2019, the ADL said.

There were 31 antisemitic assault incidents in 2020 where individuals were physically targeted with violence involving a total of 41 victims. Antisemitic assaults decreased by 49 percent from 2019.

Florida ranked No. 4 in these incidents with 127 reports of harassment and vandalism, a 40 percent increase from 2019.

WPTV An Anti-Defamation League audit shows antisemitic incidents in Florida increased to 127 in 2020.

The Florida counties that reported the most incidents were:

Miami-Dade: 27 cases

Palm Beach: 23 cases

Broward: 18 cases

Tampa Bay area: 20 cases including Sarasota and Hillsborough, both with 6, Pinellas with 5 and Manatee with 2 incidents

The states with the highest numbers of antisemitic incidents were:

New York: 336

New Jersey: 295

California: 289

Anyone who witnesses or is a victim of an antisemitic incident is encouraged to report it to ADL.