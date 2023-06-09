Suspect arrested in fatal Royal Palm Beach shooting

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — A 37-year-old man is in custody after a victim was fatally shot in a Royal Palm Beach neighborhood last weekend.

Sammie Thomas of Boynton Beach was arrested Thursday and booked into the main Palm Beach County jail.

He is accused of gunning down a 32-year-old man on Saturday in the 100 block of Nottingham Road near Crestwood Boulevard.

Thomas faces a charge of second-degree murder with a firearm, shooting inside a dwelling and aggravated child abuse.

Investigators believe Thomas and the victim knew each other.

The sheriff's office has not released the name of the man who was killed.