Watch Now
NewsPalm Beach CountyRegion C Palm Beach CountyRoyal Palm Beach

Actions

1 man found shot in Royal Palm Beach

He was taken to hospital as trauma patient
Shooting in Royal Palm Beach on June 3, 2023.jpg
Allison Stegman/WPTV
Shooting in Royal Palm Beach.<br/>
Shooting in Royal Palm Beach on June 3, 2023.jpg
Posted at 6:03 PM, Jun 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-03 18:05:16-04

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — One man was taken to a hospital after he was found shot, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said Saturday.

Around 3:30 p.m., PBCFR units responded to the 100 block of Nottingham Road between Southern Avenue and Okeechobee Boulevard and east of Folsom Road.

One man was found with multiple gunshot wounds and was taken as a trauma alert to St. Mary's Medical Center.

There was a heavy police reference.

The scene was turned over to the Palm Beach Sheriff's Office, which hasn't responded to a WPTV inquiry.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Stream Your WPTV Local News

WATCH FREE! 24/7