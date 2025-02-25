Nurse attack suspect Stephen Scantlebury appears in court, held without bond

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The man accused of brutally attacking a nurse last week at HCA Florida Palms West Hospital was in court Tuesday for the first time since his arrest.

Stephen Scantlebury, 33, of Wellington appeared before a Palm Beach County judge to face a charge of attempted second-degree murder.

Judge Donald Hafele granted no bond in the case after a four-minute hearing.

Family members of both the injured nurse and Scantlebury were in court for the hearing.

Scantlebury will have to turn over all of his travel documents including his passport by 3 p.m. Friday.

Leelamma Lal, the nurse who was attacked, remains hospitalized with severe injuries described as "essentially every bone in (her) face" broken.

Her daughter and son shared their mother's story with WPTV on Monday, describing the situation as "unreal" and said they are "really sad and really angry that this happened to her at work."

Attorneys for the Rossen Law Firm, who are representing Scantlebury, released a statement Friday that said their client had been "displaying unusual behavior" in the days leading up to the attack and had sought help at HCA Florida Palms West Hospital.

Scantlebury's next court date is set for March 20.