3 dead after shooting at Publix in Royal Palm Beach

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — Three people are dead after a shooting Thursday morning inside a Publix grocery store in Royal Palm Beach, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

Spokeswoman Teri Barbera said it occurred at the corner of Royal Palm Beach Boulevard at Okeechobee Boulevard at The Crossroads shopping center.

Deputies responded to the shooting just after 11:30 a.m. at the corner of Royal Palm Beach Boulevard at Okeechobee Boulevard at The Crossroads shopping center.

Barbera said when deputies arrived they found three people dead from gunshot wounds: one man, one woman and a child. The sheriff's office said the shooter is one of the people dead.

Palm Beach County Commissioner Melissa McKinlay said the deceased child is a toddler.

Chopper 5 is over the scene and spotted 15 to 20 Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office vehicles.

Detectives are in the beginning stages of determining what led up to the shooting.

The PBSO said this is not an active shooting situation.

The names of the victims have not been released.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.