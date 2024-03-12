Man killed in high-speed Royal Palm Beach crash was driving stolen vehicle, sheriff's office says

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — A man who died in a high-speed crash that occurred in a residential area of Royal Palm Beach on Monday was driving a stolen car, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

Rolando Rancano, 37, of Labelle, Florida, was driving a 2019 Audi S5 when the car hit a 2018 Nissan Titan pickup truck hauling a trailer in the 200 block of Ponce De Leon St. at about 2:41 p.m.

A few minutes before the collision, deputies said the Audi was reported stolen from a Publix located at 11977 Southern Boulevard near Crestwood Boulevard in Royal Palm Beach.

Deputies said Rancano was driving south at a high rate of speed on Ponce De Leon Street near the intersection with Madrid Street.

TA Walker/WPTV A car and truck were involved in a fatal crash in a Royal Palm Beach neighborhood on March 11, 2024.

The Nissan, driven by Juan Francisco Juan, 22, of Riviera Beach was heading north on Ponce De Leon Street.

The crash report said that as the Audi neared a sharp right-hand curve, it was traveling too fast to safely negotiate the curve.

As Rancano's stolen vehicle entered the curve, it crossed over a double yellow line and into the path of the Nissan, causing a head-on crash.

Rancano was pronounced dead at the scene by Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.

Juan and his two passengers in his truck all suffered serious injuries and were taken to St. Mary's Medical Center.