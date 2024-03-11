1 dead in crash involving car, pickup truck in Royal Palm Beach

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — One person died in a crash involving a pickup truck pulling an enclosed trailer and a car in Royal Palm Beach, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.

At 2:41 p.m., PBCFR units were dispatched to the 200 block of Ponce De Leon Street for a reported two-vehicle crash with fire, east of State Road 7, the agency said in an inquiry from WPTV. This is near the LaMancha residential neighborhood.

Both vehicles, including the one pulling a landscaping trailer, and an Audi, had extensive damage but there was no fire.

TA Walker/WPTV Pickup truck, car were in crash in Royal Palm Beach.



A witness told WPTV reporter Joel Lopez the Audi was going at a high rate of speed when it crashed into the truck.

One person was pronounced dead on scene by paramedics with the vehicle involved not mentioned.

Three other patients, including two in the truck, all met trauma alert criteria with one taken by Life Flight and two by ground to the trauma center.

PBCFR units turned the scene over to PBSO at 4 p.m.

Two other people have died in crashes in Royal Palm Beach in the past week.

A 72-year-old Greenacres man died three days after he was hit by a car while walking along Southern Boulevard in Royal Palm Beach on Tuesday.

On Sunday, a 60-year-old motorcyclist died in a crash involving a car and his bike at State Road 7 and Erica Boulevard.

