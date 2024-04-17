Water quality advisory issued for Phil Foster Park, 2nd in less than a month

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — The Department of Health in Palm Beach County issued another water quality advisory for Phil Foster Park on Wednesday.

The agency announced the advisory Wednesday after tests completed Monday did not meet the recreational water quality criteria for Enterococcus bacteria recommended by the Florida Department of Health.

It's the second advisory issued for the park in less than a month.

The last advisory was issued by the health department on March 27 and included six other beaches.

The department said it advises against any water-related activities at the park due to an increased risk of illness to swimmers.

Health officials said this advisory will continue until bacteria levels are below the accepted health level.

Poor water ratings at beaches are typically associated with wildlife, heavy recreational usage, high surf from high winds and high tides or runoff following heavy rains, according to the Florida Department of Health.

To view test results, visit FloridaHealth.gov/HealthyBeaches.