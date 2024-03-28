Water quality advisories lifted for 7 beaches in Palm Beach County

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health-Palm Beach County lifted water quality advisories at seven beaches a day after they were issued by the agency.

The advisories were lifted at the following beaches:



Carlin Park in Jupiter

Riviera Beach in Riviera Beach

Phil Foster Park in Riviera Beach

Lake Worth – Kreusler in Lake Worth

Ocean Inlet Park in Ocean Ridge

Sandoway-Delray Beach in Delray Beach

Spanish River in Boca Raton

Health officials said tests completed on Wednesday indicated that the water quality at all of these beaches showed an acceptable level of enterococcus bacteria.

The Florida Department of Health said all beaches are now satisfactory.

Poor water ratings at beaches are typically associated with wildlife, heavy recreational usage, high surf from high winds and high tides or runoff following heavy rains, according to the Florida Department of Health.

Test results are available at FloridaHealth.gov/HealthyBeaches.