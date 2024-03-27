Water quality advisories issued for 7 beaches in Palm Beach County

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Multiple beaches in Palm Beach County are under water quality advisories following heavy rains late last week.

The Florida Department of Health (FDOH)-Palm Beach County on Wednesday issued health advisories for seven beaches.

The advisory affects the following beaches:



Carlin Park in Jupiter

Riviera Beach in Riviera Beach

Phil Foster Park in Riviera Beach

Lake Worth – Kreusler in Lake Worth

Ocean Inlet Park in Ocean Ridge

Sandoway-Delray Beach in Delray Beach

Spanish River in Boca Raton

The FDOH said the advisories were prompted by water tests completed on Monday.

Officials said the results indicated that the water quality at those seven locations did not meet the recreational water quality criteria for enterococcus bacteria recommended by the Florida Department of Health.

DOH-Palm Beach said they advise against any water-related activities at these locations due to an increased risk of illness in swimmers.

Health officials said these advisories will continue until bacteria levels are below the accepted health level.

Poor water ratings at beaches are typically associated with wildlife, heavy recreational usage, high surf from high winds and high tides or runoff following heavy rains, according to the Florida Department of Health.

Test results are available at FloridaHealth.gov/HealthyBeaches.