Singer Island residents, businesses frustrated over Riviera Beach paid parking program

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — Residents and business owners on Singer Island are speaking out against Riviera Beach's relaunched parking fee program, and they're frustrated that city officials canceled a planned discussion about their concerns at a Wednesday commission meeting.

WATCH BELOW: 'Please don't try to get more revenue by nickel and diming people,' Business owner Conor Tierney tells WPTV's Joel Lopez

Singer Island businesses fight Riviera Beach paid parking fees

Before beachgoers even step foot on the sand, signs about the new fees line the sidewalks, walkways and parking lots.

The first two hours of parking are free but rates climb from there.

Rates when WPTV visted Friday morning:



3 hours: $6.57

4 hours: $8:45

8 hours: $18.78

Michael Westerbrook, visiting from New York, said the free window worked out for his trip.

"The first thing that you notice is the signs that tell you it's paid parking," Westerbrook, who had a beach day with his family, said. "We saw that it was two hours free which was perfect for what we were up to today.

But he acknowledged it is a good model for tourists but expresses concerns residents may have as well as diners that require longer stays.

"It would probably bother us if we had to pay for a whole day," Westerbrook said.

The city said the program generated over $640,000 when it was first implemented from October to June, before it was paused due to issues with ticketing.

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The city estimates $170,000 was lost during the two-month pause. A local man named Bill said he supports the fees — with conditions.

"No, as long as the money goes into the park," Bill said.

He wants to see that money actually make a difference at the beach.

"I haven't seen any improvements in the bathrooms, which have been the same for like I don't know 20 to 30 years," Bill said. "Some of the stalls don't work, sinks don't work, they're filthy."

Beyond beachgoers, businesses are raising alarms too.

Business owner Conor Tierney told WPTV there is a parking permit program that allows businesses on the Ocean Walk Plaza to park for free — but a cluster of businesses on the other side of the parking where his store is located, lot don't qualify because they're not considered part of Ocean Walk.

Tierney is the owner of Singer Island Pack and Ship and said the math is alarming.

"If I were to park back there, I'd be looking at $180ish a week, it was going to be over $7,000 a year. I don't think a lot of people can take a $7,000 hit and be okay with it," Tierney said.

Tierney got a petition together with nearby businesses and went before the city commission Wednesday, pleading to expand the parking permit program so they don't get priced out.

WATCH BELOW: Visitors express frustrations on having to pay for parking

Drivers express frustrations on paying for parking on Singer Island

He tells WPTV he hasn't gotten a response.

"At best it feels like we're being overlooked, at worse it feels kind of like a cash grab. I implore you to do the right thing," Tierney said at the meeting.

Tierney said between all the businesses, their staff would occupy an estimated 15 spaces of the nearly 300 spots in the parking lot, and that several of the businesses are closed on the weekend, which wouldn't impact parking revenue during peak days.

I reached out to Riviera Beach Mayor Douglas Lawson's team to get answers on those concerns, but have not heard back.

Tierney's message to the city is direct.

"My message to the city is please don't try to get more revenue by nickel and diming the people who have been contributing here for years and years," Tierney said.

WPTV

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