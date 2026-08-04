SINGER ISLAND, Fla. — Paid parking is back on Singer Island after a two-month pause, and residents, visitors, and business owners are pushing back against fees that can reach $40 for a single visit.

Drivers parking on Singer Island are once again seeing signs directing them to pay via their phones, with rates ranging from $3 to upwards of $40 depending on the location and duration.

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Singer Island paid parking returns, drawing complaints from visitors and businesses

Michelle Soul, who frequents the area, said she is now carefully tracking her time in the retail lot to avoid additional charges.

"We've been making sure that we're back within the two hours of the free parking now," Soul said.

But not everyone can work within that window.

"I can't get lunch done in two hours," Rick Tweedle said.

Tweedle called the situation difficult for the community.

"It's just terrible for the people," Tweedle said.

The paid parking program launched last October. In June, the system was paused following a wave of complaints — including an incident in which a council member was ticketed simply for driving through the area without parking.

"He drove in, drove out and got a ticket," Mayor Lawson said.

Riviera Beach city leaders say the issues that triggered the shutdown have since been resolved, prompting the program's return. The city says revenue from the meters is used to improve parking infrastructure. However, the city has not disclosed how much the original program generated in revenue or how much it projects the reinstated program will bring in. Residents say they want answers.

"What are they doing with the money that they're charging us?" Soul said.

I asked the city whether paid parking is hurting local businesses and whether any changes are planned following the public pushback. City leaders said they are still working on their response.

For tourists, the financial impact is adding up. Maria Velasquez, who was visiting Singer Island with her family, said they paid $40 for four hours at the beach.

"It's upsetting," Velasquez said.

She said the cost shifted her family's focus away from enjoying the trip.

"Thinking about the paying instead of the beach," Velasquez said.

Velasquez said her family will likely not return to Singer Island because of the fees.

"That just makes tourists go away," Velasquez said. "Keep looking somewhere we don't have to pay."

The debate is not over. Parking will be on the agenda for Wednesday's City Council meeting, starting at 6 p.m.

WPTV

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