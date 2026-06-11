Riviera Beach parking program paused after city council member wrongfully cited

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — Riviera Beach's paid parking program at Ocean Walk and Singer Island is temporarily on pause after a city council member was ticketed without ever parking.

Mayor Douglas Lawson says Council Member Dr. Glen Spiritis was ticketed after driving into the parking lot and leaving.

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Riviera Beach paid parking program paused after council member ticketed without parking

"From my understanding Dr. Spiritis was charged for driving into the parking lot and he said he immediately drove out," Lawson said.

The pause was announced during last Wednesday's city council meeting. Lawson says the city has received an influx of concerns over the months since the program launched in October of last year.

"It's been up and down, it's a change for our community. It's the first time that we're doing paid parking. A lot of other communities across the state are actually doing the parking — so we’re learning through the bumps and bruises trying to make sure that we get it right," Mayor Lawson said.

The program requires visitors to scan a QR code to pay for parking. Since its launch, it has drawn complaints from business owners, customers and residents.

Daneya Davis, who has visited Singer Island for years, said the change caught her off guard.

“I go out, chill at the water, get a sense of calmness," Davis said. "All of a sudden you had to pay so it was kind of shocking.”

The pause is also a relief for Kerry Lutz, who filed a lawsuit challenging the program. Lutz claims it violates federal standards.

"I'm thrilled about it because it was so unfair," Lutz said. "The whole premise of why we needed paid parking when all these years it's been free, it's kind of absurd.”

WPTV Reporter Zitlali Solache asked the mayor about drivers who received wrongful citations.

"We're going to look at all the concerns that were addressed in regards to the handicap parking, the timing, and any concerns will be addressed accordingly. We will definitely be issuing any refunds to anybody who was wrongfully charged," Lawson said.

Lawson says parking officials will bring back a full report on the program's fees and system. He is clear the pause is not permanent.

"No absolutely not a stop. We're going to continue the system, continue the process but we are pausing the system to make sure that it's done at the most effective, efficient way," Lawson said.

"We have to understand that we have to charge for parking to generate additional revenue for the city but we want to do it the right way.”

WPTV reached out to One Parking and is waiting to hear back.