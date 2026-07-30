Singer Island paid parking returns Monday after months of free parking

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — Drivers will have to once again pay to park along Singer Island's Ocean Walk beginning Monday, Aug. 3, according to a city spokesperson.

Parking had been free after it was paused in June following an influx of concerns.

Riviera Beach Mayor Douglas Lawson says paid parking is being reinstated as a way to generate revenue.

Drivers will be able to pay to park by scanning a QR code or by using a parking kiosk.

The new paid parking regulations went into effect in October.

The City Council will discuss the return of paid parking at its upcoming meeting on Wednesday.

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