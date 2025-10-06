Riviera Beach residents, business owners call new parking rules 'absurd'

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — New parking rules in Riviera Beach are already creating challenges for businesses and customers.

This is the first full weekend where the city has implemented new paid parking for the Ocean Walk and Marina districts.

WPTV reporter Zitlali Solache spoke with customers at the plaza during Sunday night football.

WATCH BELOW: Residents say new parking rules are 'absurd'

Residents, business owners in Riviera Beach call new parking rules 'absurd'

"I don't want to run out and have to keep repaying while I’m enjoying my dinner and watching the games," said longtime resident Scott Esoldi.

WPTV reported in January when the idea of implementing the pay-to-park system was first proposed.

Some business owners urged city leaders to reconsider, worrying it would drive people away. Another customer, John Lassard, agreed that it's not the best idea.

"If they think people are going to come here and look at their watches every few minutes to make sure that they're not going to get ticketed," said Lassard. "It's absurd."

WPTV John Lassard, a longtime resident of Riviera Beach, says he will likely visit other restaurants that have free parking.

Parking located in Ocean Walk is free for the first two hours, but it can cost up to $30 for more than eight hours.

In the Marina East lot, it's also free for the first two hours and up to $15 for more than eight hours.

Residents can purchase a $50 a year discounted resident permit. As for employees, they are required to register their cars to receive free parking permits.

"Things are changing," said Lassard, "but they’re changing at a rate that's disenfranchising the less fortunate."