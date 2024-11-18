Riviera Beach City Utility District employees 'failed to carry out their essential duties,' report says

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — An investigation by Palm Beach County's Office of Inspector General (OIG) released Monday found that employees at Riviera Beach's water utility didn't carry out essential duties, including failing to immediately report the presence of E. coli.

The water quality issues in Riviera Beach have been an ongoing story that WPTV has covered substantially this year.

The new 115-page OIG report found that on at least 130 occasions between January and September 2023, utility district staff failed to report — or adequately supervise other employees responsible for reporting —water testing results for wells and water distribution points to the Florida Department of Health (FDOH).

The OIG said this conduct by staff potentially put citizens' health at risk.

Read the full 115-page report below:

Other findings included that on multiple occasions senior staff at the utility district "ignored, instructed other staff to ignore, or provided misleading information" about the water testing results to the FDOH and the public.

The OIG said that as a result, wells were improperly reactivated for use as part of the city's drinking water system.

Employees and former employees cited in the report include:



Former Utility District Executive Director Michael Low, who the OIG said inadequately supervised the City Utility District. "He failed to implement adequate internal controls to ensure accurate and complete reporting of water testing results," according to the report. "Mr. Low also misled the public, his supervisors, and the FDOH by stating without regulatory or technical basis, that a water sample that tested 'present' for contamination was a 'false present,'" the report said.

who the OIG said inadequately supervised the City Utility District. "He failed to implement adequate internal controls to ensure accurate and complete reporting of water testing results," according to the report. "Mr. Low also misled the public, his supervisors, and the FDOH by stating without regulatory or technical basis, that a water sample that tested 'present' for contamination was a 'false present,'" the report said. Former City Utility District Assistant Executive Director Steven Doyle failed to adequately supervise the City Utility District, according to the report. "Mr. Doyle did not take steps to ensure that City Utility District staff adhered to water monitoring and reporting requirements," the report said.

failed to adequately supervise the City Utility District, according to the report. "Mr. Doyle did not take steps to ensure that City Utility District staff adhered to water monitoring and reporting requirements," the report said. Former City Utility District Compliance Manager Anthony Williams repeatedly and intentionally failed to report water testing results to the FDOH and provided false, altered, or misleading information to the FDOH regarding City wells, which resulted in wells being improperly placed in service in the water distribution system, the report said.

repeatedly and intentionally failed to report water testing results to the FDOH and provided false, altered, or misleading information to the FDOH regarding City wells, which resulted in wells being improperly placed in service in the water distribution system, the report said. City Utility District Water Treatment Plant Superintendent Melvin Pinkney failed to provide adequate supervision and failed to ensure that accurate testing results were reported to the FDOH, the report said. "He failed to timely report fecal contamination results to the FDOH on two occasions, both of which should have initiated a public boil water notice," the report stated.

The OIG said this report addresses alleged misconduct by city employees and not matters under the purview of the FDOH.

Read more of WPTV's recent coverage concerning Riviera Beach's water quality:

Riviera Beach Riviera Beach Water Plant manager resigns amid utility issues Ethan Stein

Riviera Beach 'Enough is enough': Riviera Beach utility employee alleges retaliation Ethan Stein

Riviera Beach 'ARE YOU KIDDING ME?' City had equipment to solve water issues for over a year Joel Lopez

Riviera Beach WATER CONTAMINATION: Worried locals gather after WPTV uncovers water violations Ethan Stein

WPTV Investigates 'Shocked and appalled:' Letter cites Riviera Beach water violations Dave Bohman

Riviera Beach WATER CONTAMINATION: Worried locals gather after WPTV uncovers water violations Ethan Stein

Riviera Beach Riviera Beach unsure if water was safe for 9 months Ethan Stein