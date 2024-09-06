189 'potential violations' of Safe Drinking Water Act cited in review of Riviera Beach Utility District

It's a water crisis that led to a crisis of confidence.

Since WPTV broke the news that Riviera Beach's Utility District neglected to tell water users of contamination, people feared drinking water jeopardized their health.

"I would be dead asleep," said Riviera Beach resident David Simpson, who believes the water caused illness. "And all of a sudden I feel like I went 10 rounds with Mike Tyson."

"This is the kind of thing you wonder if the governor needs to step in," added Scott Lewis.

From a letter we obtained through a public record request, the Florida Department of Health (FDOH) cites Riviera Beach utilities with possible violations.

The Health Department writes the city "…may have failed to report the results of test measurements" 151 times.

Other potential violations:



Failing to report positive tests for fecal matter



Failing to implement corrective actions



Failing to issue public notices

I asked veteran attorney Richard Schuler what he thought of the letter.

"Shocked and appalled, frankly," said Schuler, who once lived in Riviera Beach and is not involved in litigation in this case.

"To see as many violations as they have in such a period of time is incredible to me," Schuler said. "The city and obviously the residents of the city are going to be responsible to pay for it."



Notice of Violations by sroeslerwrites

A statement from the Utilities District did not address the potential of fines. It read, "We have met with the FDOH to discuss the matter and agree on a course of action to investigate and validate the potential violations."

I took concerns over the report to Riviera Beach City Council President Douglas Lawson.

"That letter is just a warning letter, to let us know there are claims that are going out," said Lawson, who says the city may challenge some of what the Florida Department of Health calls "potential violations."

"Once we find out what we're going to do and what we negotiate with the Health Department, we're going to make sure we address the concerns," said Lawson, who added the city's drinking water is safe and that the potential violations are from 2023.

Lawson says if there are any fines, the city will try to negotiate to lower them.

We're staying on top of all the developments in the water crisis, and we'll bring them to you when they come available.