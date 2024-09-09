WATER CONTAMINATION: Group organizes after WPTV uncovered more than 100 potential water quality violations

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — Citing WPTV's most recent coverage on water contamination with the Riviera Beach Special Utility District, a group is organizing to ask city leaders for changes.

WPTV Reporter Ethan Steinuncovered a noticeclaiming Riviera Beach’s Special Utility District, which serves people living in Riviera Beach and surrounding areas, is suspected of breaking various laws related to water quality 189 times and having over 100 samples test positive for indicators of human or animal waste.

Riviera Beach Riviera Beach unsure if water was safe for 9 months Ethan Stein

This came after our news team found about 15 other violations assessed by the Florida Department of Health in Palm Beach County in previous notices, 13 of which resulted in an $800,000 fine from the health department.

Tonight will be the first time people are organizing after water issues have plagued the city's utility for years.

WPTV Investigates What Riviera Beach residents are saying about a new water notice Jamie Ostroff

The group, currently unnamed, plans to host monthly town hall meetings where people can listen and propose solutions to making the utility's water safer, according to a press release.

“We cannot remain silent any longer,” said a representative of the organizing group in the press release. “189 violations over 18 months, E. coli in our water, and continuous dishonesty from those supposed to protect us are unacceptable. We must stand together and demand transparency, accountability, and a real solution.”

Various issues at the utility first uncovered by WPTV throughout 2024 led to Utility Director Michael Low and Assistant Utility Director Stephen Doyle leaving the city. Their supervisor, Deputy City Manager Deirdre Jacobs, is still working for the city.

WATCH: Michael Low walks out of a special meeting before being fired

What's next for Riviera Beach, following ouster of utility director?

Riviera Beach 'No confidence': Riviera Beach board fires their utility director. Here's why Ethan Stein

Two different investigations into water quality at the city of Riviera Beach are ongoing by the health department and the Inspector General in Palm Beach County.

Stein found records showing city officials completed an investigation after it took about six months to notify the public about the water contamination event, breaking a state law requiring a 24-hour notification to the public. But, no city council member - who also governs the utility - saw the investigation.

WPTV Reporter Jamie Ostroff spoke with the utility’s new leader, Riviera Beach City Manager Jonathan Evans, who apologized for past issues and promised transparency moving forward while disclosing 5 different water contamination events.

The group hosting the press conference said it felt it had to act due to the lack of transparency.

“The community is dissatisfied with the administration’s lack of accountability and poor

communication during the crisis,” the press release said. “The continuous failure to provide transparent information about the water quality violations has eroded trust between the city and its residents.”

The unnamed group also said it felt the city wasn’t acting on the water crisis since it put out a new logo and asked people to attend a city celebration at a local water park.

The City of Riviera Beach tells Stein that they are aware of the press conference. We are waiting for an official comment.