Riviera Beach development proposals delayed, frustration increasing amongst local business owners

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — Riviera Beach’s Marina Village expansion project faces a new delay as two different proposals from developers are supposedly working together on a joint proposal.

Documents from the city of Riviera Beach’s Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) show Atlanta Based ADP Solutions suggested building a 130 room Margaritaville Hotel, a 708 space parking garage and 35 condominiums. But, their partners, Tezral Partners, were going to create a different branded hotel with a larger parking garage and 100 market-rate apartments.

The conflicting proposals didn’t meet staff and the board’s request for a cohesive proposal. The city of Riviera Beach’s Community Redevelopment Agency gave the group 30 days to align with each other or else space for restaurants and shops will not move forward.

Record received by WPTV show investors Sonnenblick Development LLC removing itself from the project. It said it’s spent “hundreds of thousands of design-dollars trying to get agreements with you,” without success.

“Our lenders have now recently stated that they will not finance this construction loan with any 'middlemen' involved in our deal,” the letter said.

Tony Brown, managing partner of Tezral Partners and the former Executive Director for the Riviera Beach CRA, said the dispute was a misunderstanding and would get solved before the 30-day deadline.

Demetri Slalom, who owns Marina Village restaurant Rafiki Tiki Bar & Grill, said he’s frustrated no construction has started as of July. He's been waiting for development to occur for six years so he can expand his restaurant.

“You’re losing business,” Slalom said. “You losing money and you’re not providing to the city. I can provide more at least more jobs to the city of Riviera Beach”

He said he wants city commissioners, who also govern the CRA to give clear instructions to developers. Slalom said this will allow developers to meet those requirements or find another developer, who can meet the requirements.