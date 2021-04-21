Watch
Memorial service set for 7-year-old boy fatally shot in Riviera Beach

Dexter Fergusson was shot and killed while sleeping inside his home
Fergusson family
Dexter Fergusson
Posted at 6:53 PM, Apr 21, 2021
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — A memorial service for a 7-year-old Riviera Beach boy will be held this weekend.

Dexter Fergusson was shot and killed on April 14 while sleeping inside his home.

A viewing is scheduled for Friday, April 23, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Victory Tabernacle Of Prayer For All People located at 163 W 20th Street in Riviera Beach.

The funeral will be held at the same location on Saturday, April 24, at noon.

