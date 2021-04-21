Memorial service set for 7-year-old boy fatally shot in Riviera Beach

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — A memorial service for a 7-year-old Riviera Beach boy will be held this weekend.
Dexter Fergusson was shot and killed on April 14 while sleeping inside his home.
RELATED: Vigil held for 7-year-old Riviera Beach boy fatally shot
A viewing is scheduled for Friday, April 23, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Victory Tabernacle Of Prayer For All People located at 163 W 20th Street in Riviera Beach.
The funeral will be held at the same location on Saturday, April 24, at noon.
To view Dexter's obituary, click here.
REMEMBERING DEXTER FERGUSSON 🙏🏽 A memorial service will be held this Saturday for 7-year-old Dexter Fergusson, the young boy who was shot and killed while sleeping in his Riviera Beach home exactly one week ago.— Linnie Supall WPTV (@LinnieSupall) April 21, 2021
The service will take place in Riviera Beach at Noon #wptv pic.twitter.com/ww6UYPeuQO