7-year-old boy killed, mother injured in Riviera Beach double shooting

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — A 7-year-old boy was killed and his mother was injured in a double shooting early Wednesday morning in Riviera Beach, police said.

Major Josh Lewis with the Riviera Beach Police Department said officers responded to the shooting along AC Evans Street just after midnight.

When they arrived, they found the boy and his mother shot.

Lewis said both victims were transported to the hospital for treatment, but the child later died of his injuries.

WPTV A 7-year-old boy was killed and his mother was injured in a double shooting in Riviera Beach.

The child's mother, identified as Addiscia Ball, 28, is currently in stable condition.

The name of the boy killed in the shooting has not been released.

Police said detectives and crime scene personnel are investigating the case. No arrests have been made.

Contact the Riviera Beach Police Department at 561-845-4123 or Crimestoppers at 800-458-8477 if you can help in the case.