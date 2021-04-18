Vigil to be held for 7-year-old Riviera Beach boy fatally shot Wednesday

The Riviera Beach community will come together Sunday night to remember the life of a 7-year-old boy who was shot and killed while sleeping inside his home last week.

A vigil will be held in memory of Dexter Fergusson at Kelsey Park in Lake Park at 6 p.m.

According to police, Fergusson was sleeping on Wednesday at his home on AC Evans Street, when a gunman fired shots directly into Dexter's bedroom window.

Riviera Beach Police Chief Osgood said at least one gunman approached the home and fired multiple rounds while Dexter's family of four was inside.

Fergusson and his mother, Addiscia Ball, were rushed to St. Mary’s Medical Center in West Palm Beach with gunshot wounds, but the child did not survive.

Family members said Ball has been released from the hospital.

The shooter has not been caught and investigators said they are following up on promising leads in the case.