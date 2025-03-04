Watch Now
Man shot by police officer at Suncoast Community High School sentenced to 5 years in state prison

Thomas pled guilty to charges of battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting an officer with violence and trespassing on the grounds of a school facility
Delroy Thomas is the man who was shot during a confrontation with a police officer at Suncoast Community High School in Riviera Beach.
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — A man who walked onto the campus of Suncoast Community High School in Riviera Beach without authorization and was shot by a police officer in the parking lot has been sentenced to five years in state prison.

The incident occurred in April 2024 when a Riviera Beach Police officer approached the "unauthorized" Delroy Clive Thomas, 29 at the time, who "became combative and made physical contact with the officer."

The officer was "forced to use deadly force"and discharged their weapon, resulting in Thomas being shot twice.

He was taken to the intensive care unit St. Mary's Medical Center in West Palm Beach where he was treated.

In a press release sent Tuesday by the Riviera Beach Police Department, it was announced that Thomas pled guilty to charges of battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting an officer with violence and trespassing on the grounds of a school facility, resulting in a five-year state prison sentence.

