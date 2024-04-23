Officer 'forced to use deadly force' after 'unprovoked attack' at Suncoast High School, arrest report says

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — A Riviera Beach police officer was "forced to use deadly force" and shoot a man who violently attacked her on the campus of Suncoast Community High School on Monday, according to a newly released arrest report.

According to the report, Riviera Beach police officer Nadane Cherisma, who was working an overtime detail in conjunction with the School District of Palm Beach County's Police Department, was standing near the school's south gate off West 17th Street and Avenue U at morning student drop-off when Delroy Thomas, 29, walked through the gate and past Cherisma.

Cherisma then radioed a school district police officer who was elsewhere on campus and asked for assistance for a "suspicious person."

James Bailey/WPTV A school police truck is parked outside Suncoast Community High School after a shooting, April 22, 2024, in Riviera Beach, Fla.

The school district police officer, who was near the school's gymnasium for drop-off, said she saw a tall man wearing what appeared to be "blue scrubs" walking toward the south gate.

The officer heard Cherisma "giving commands to Thomas," then saw Thomas "turn completely around and attack Officer Cherisma," according to the arrest report.

WPTV There was crime tape and multiple police vehicles outside of Suncoast High School in Riviera Beach after a shooting on April 22, 2024.

A parent who had just dropped off her child at Suncoast High School told authorities she saw Cherisma and Thomas "tussling," adding that "Thomas was the aggressor and she felt the officer was struggling."

Another parent who was driving onto campus to drop off his son "observed Thomas attacking and physically fighting Officer Cherisma," saying he "felt [Cherisma] was going to be harmed."

The father's son, who was sitting in the truck, said "Thomas was fighting and aggressively trying to hurt Officer Cherisma with his hands and legs. He was swinging his arms at her," the arrest report said. The boy "felt Officer Cherisma was struggling to defend herself as Thomas was a taller man."

WPTV Parents faced long lines trying to pick up students at Suncoast High School on April 22, 2024, after a shooting in the parking lot of the school.

The report stated that because of Thomas' "unprovoked attack," Cherisma was "forced to use deadly force to stop the immediate threat to herself and any possible threat to the students and staff on campus."

Police said Cherisma shot Thomas twice. He was taken to St. Mary's Medical Center in West Palm Beach, where he's in stable condition.

Cherisma was also treated at the hospital and released.

Palm Beach County jail records show Thomas is facing charges of resisting an officer with violence, battery on a law enforcement officer, obstruction without violence, trespassing on school grounds, and disturbing the peace.